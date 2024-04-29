RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Conrad, left, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander, passes the 727th AMS guidon to James Clarey, 453nd Bombardment Group Museum curator, during the honorary commanders’ induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 24, 2024. The honorary commander program facilitates meaningful connections and fosters mutual understanding between local and U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

