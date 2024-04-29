Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024 [Image 14 of 14]

    RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Conrad, left, 727th Air Mobility Squadron commander, passes the 727th AMS guidon to James Clarey, 453nd Bombardment Group Museum curator, during the honorary commanders’ induction ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 24, 2024. The honorary commander program facilitates meaningful connections and fosters mutual understanding between local and U.S. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Mildenhall inducts 2024 Honorary Commanders

    Honorary Commander
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW
    352SOW

