    Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot and Filipino SPYDER air defense systems meet for the first time [Image 8 of 8]

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot and Filipino SPYDER air defense systems meet for the first time

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, observes the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, Philippine Air Force, emplace a Surface-to-Air Python and Derby mobile air defense system during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Air Defense
    Balikatan
    Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    Balikatan 2024

