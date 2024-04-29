A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, speaks with members of the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, Philippine Air Force, about their Surface-to-Air Python and Derby mobile air defense system during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 05:58 Photo ID: 8376130 VIRIN: 240430-A-SU758-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.77 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot and Filipino SPYDER air defense systems meet for the first time [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.