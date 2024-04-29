U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, pose alongside members of the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, Philippine Air Force, pose together at the first-ever gathering of a U.S. Patriot and Filipino Surface-to-Air Python and Derby air defense system during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Phillip Holman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 05:58 Photo ID: 8376137 VIRIN: 240430-A-SU758-1007 Resolution: 4516x3011 Size: 12.26 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot and Filipino SPYDER air defense systems meet for the first time [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.