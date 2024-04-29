Balikatan 24: U.S. Patriot and Filipino SPYDER air defense systems meet for the first time

A member of the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, Philippine Air Force, explains their Surface-to-Air Python and Derby mobile air defense system to U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

