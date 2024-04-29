The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Associate Director for Mental Health, LCDR Brian Lees discusses the mental health capabilities of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka with the Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General during a distinguished visitor tour of the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

