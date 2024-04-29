YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Acting Commanding Officer, CAPT. Richard Gilliard discusses the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise with the Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 02:06 Photo ID: 8375898 VIRIN: 240430-N-WC492-1053 Resolution: 1920x1351 Size: 2.22 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.