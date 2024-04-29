YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Radiation Health Officer/Radiology Dept. Head, CDR. James Speitel discusses the capabilities of the Radiology Department with the Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8375900
|VIRIN:
|240430-N-WC492-1095
|Resolution:
|1920x1151
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
