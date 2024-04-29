The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Radiation Health Officer/Radiology Dept. Head, CDR. James Speitel discusses the capabilities of the Radiology Department with the Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

