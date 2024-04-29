Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka [Image 8 of 9]

    The Honorable Robert P. Storch, DoD IG Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Acting Commanding Officer, CAPT. Richard Gilliard discusses the capabilities of the USNMRTC Yokosuka Enterprise with the Honorable Robert P. Storch, Department of Defense Inspector General during a distinguished visitor tour of United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 02:06
    Location: JP
    Tour
    USNH Yokosuka
    DOD IG
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

