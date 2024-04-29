Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Navat Laury (EFMP Program Manager MCCS) explained the EFMP program and wants to assure families that the EFMP program is there to help families get the resources they need and there are very few duty stations that do not allow EFMP family members and that many diagnoses are able to be resolved and the member can come off the program. Ultimately Mr. Laury emphasized that if there is a need there are many resources here to help families..

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 01:22
    VIRIN: 240426-N-TW242-1004
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #DHA #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #EDIS

