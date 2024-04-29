Navat Laury (EFMP Program Manager MCCS) explained the EFMP program and wants to assure families that the EFMP program is there to help families get the resources they need and there are very few duty stations that do not allow EFMP family members and that many diagnoses are able to be resolved and the member can come off the program. Ultimately Mr. Laury emphasized that if there is a need there are many resources here to help families..

