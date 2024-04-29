Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8375862 VIRIN: 240426-N-TW242-1001 Resolution: 2856x2142 Size: 1.3 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village [Image 5 of 5], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.