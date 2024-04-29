Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Kati Conners (Left), Dr. Alec Sheaffer (center), Kimberly Shea (right) explain their role and services available for families at EDIS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 01:22
    Photo ID: 8375864
    VIRIN: 240426-N-TW242-1003
    Resolution: 2211x1536
    Size: 828.69 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational & Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village [Image 5 of 5], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and Educational &amp; Developmental Intervention Services (EDIS) Know: It Takes a Village

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #DHA #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #EDIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT