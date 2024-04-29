Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    US Navy Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, level concrete as it is placed, on Diego Garcia, March 25th, 2024. NMCB 4 Sailors, also known as Seabees, are repairing a major roadway in Diego Garcia to allow for safe and effective travel on the island. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Steel Worker Constructionman Joseph Dinatale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8375764
    VIRIN: 240321-N-BR551-8747
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia
    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Concrete
    Diego Garcia
    Road Repair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT