US Navy Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, level concrete as it is placed, on Diego Garcia, March 25th, 2024. NMCB 4 Sailors, also known as Seabees, are repairing a major roadway in Diego Garcia to allow for safe and effective travel on the island. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Steel Worker Constructionman Joseph Dinatale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:53 Photo ID: 8375763 VIRIN: 240321-N-BR551-4282 Resolution: 2384x1591 Size: 2.32 MB Location: IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.