NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia

Builder Constructionman Tyler Nguyen (left) and Builder 3rd Class Wyatt Sherk (right), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, level concrete as it is placed, on Diego Garcia, March 25th, 2024. NMCB 4 Sailors, also known as Seabees, are repairing a major roadway in Diego Garcia to allow for safe and effective travel on the island. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Steel Worker Constructionman Joseph Dinatale)

