    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder Constructionman Tyler Nguyen (left) and Builder 3rd Class Wyatt Sherk (right), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, level concrete as it is placed, on Diego Garcia, March 25th, 2024. NMCB 4 Sailors, also known as Seabees, are repairing a major roadway in Diego Garcia to allow for safe and effective travel on the island. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Steel Worker Constructionman Joseph Dinatale)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:53
    Photo ID: 8375765
    VIRIN: 240321-N-BR551-3518
    Resolution: 3781x2521
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: IO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    Concrete
    Diego Garcia
    Road Repair

