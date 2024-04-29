NMCB 4 Seabees Major Road in Diego Garcia

Builder Chief Eric Clark, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, levels concrete, on Diego Garcia, March 25th, 2024. NMCB 4 Sailors, also known as Seabees, are repairing a major roadway in Diego Garcia to allow for safe and effective travel on the island. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Steel Worker Constructionman Joseph Dinatale)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 21:53
|Photo ID:
|8375767
|VIRIN:
|110216-N-BR551-4796
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
