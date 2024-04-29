Senior Airman Bernard Freeman, 8th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager, reviews personnel records at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2024. PSMs serve as specialists in the implementation, maintenance and operation of automated personnel data systems and supply commanders, managers and support staff with personnel-related data and information services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 Photo ID: 8375761 Location: KR Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Ross