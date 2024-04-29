Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman [Image 3 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Bernard Freeman, 8th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager, reviews personnel records at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2024. PSMs serve as specialists in the implementation, maintenance and operation of automated personnel data systems and supply commanders, managers and support staff with personnel-related data and information services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8375761
    VIRIN: 240430-F-SW533-1008
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman
    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Personnel
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    8th FSS
    INDOPACOM
    PotP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT