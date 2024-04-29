Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Bernard Freeman, 8th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager, is recognized as Pride of the Pack for the week of April 29 - May 3.



Since joining the 8th FSS Freeman has filled a non-commissioned officer-in-charge position for 30 days as well as a GS-9 role.



He led the charge in the technological refresh of the Mission Support Group headquarters building, conducting audits across eight work centers and acquiring assets totaling $81k increasing operational efficiency.



“The tech refresh was a big challenge,” said Freeman. “We were able to get all new computers to overhaul the entire building so we can start processing stuff much faster.”



Temporarily filling the NCOIC position, he significantly enhanced the retention process and conducted comprehensive training sessions for newly arrived Airmen. He also revitalized the outbound assignment team’s database and resolved longevity pay transactions; helping the team earn the Flight of the Month recognition from Pacific Air Forces.



“This is a job that I am very passionate about,” said Freeman. “I love being able to come in the morning and pull reports of individual personnel (RIPs), make rosters, give accesses, and make sure everything is running smoothly.”



Personnel systems managers serve as specialists in the implementation, maintenance, and operation of automated personnel data systems (PDS). They provide management advisory services, assist in training on the technical aspects of PDS, and assist users in the PDS operations; supplying commanders, managers, and support staff with personnel-related data and information services.

