Senior Airman Bernard Freeman, 8th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager, reviews personnel records at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2024. Freeman was recognized as Pride of the Pack for his continuous hard work and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 23:01
|Photo ID:
|8375760
|VIRIN:
|240430-F-SW533-1007
|Resolution:
|6612x5290
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT