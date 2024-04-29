Senior Airman Bernard Freeman, 8th Force Support Squadron personnel systems manager, reviews personnel records at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2024. Freeman was recognized as Pride of the Pack for his continuous hard work and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 23:01 Photo ID: 8375760 VIRIN: 240430-F-SW533-1007 Resolution: 6612x5290 Size: 4.35 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Bernard Freeman [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.