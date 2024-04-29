Col. Julie A. Maxwell, commander, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade passes the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion colors to incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason H. Eaton, during a change of command ceremony at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colo., April 26.
The 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said goodbye to Lt. Col. Charles T. Greene, as he relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason H. Eaton (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office)
New Leader Takes the Reins of Stagecoach Battalion
