New leader takes the reins of Stagecoach Battalion

FORT CARSON, COLO.--Friends, family and Stagecoach Soldiers of the 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said goodbye to Lt. Col. Charles T. Greene, as he relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason H. Eaton, in a ceremony Apr. 26, at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colo.

The Change of Command Ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. This transition ensures the continuity and effectiveness of the unit's mission, operations, and commitment to service.

Command Sgt. Maj. Charles F. Johnson, 68th DSSB senior enlisted advisor, handed over the colors to Green, in the presence of Col. Julie A. Maxwell, commander, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade. This act of passing the unit colors symbolizes mission accomplishment and the relinquishment of LTC Greene’s responsibilities as commander. The colors were then passed to Eaton, who accepts command of the battalion.

Col. Maxwell took the opportunity to share her thoughts, having watched the DSSB under the command of Lt. Col. Greene.

“The leadership challenge of a DSSB commander is unique. It requires our very best. Charles, well done,” said Maxwell. “Your cool, consistent temperament is exactly what this formation required over the last two years. I am incredible proud of the reputation you have built with the Stagecoach team.”

But with the departure of one leader, Maxwell welcomed the newest addition to the 4th DSB family.

“Having served in sustainment brigades and DSSB’s before, Jason is the right leader at the right time to lead the next chapter of the Stagecoach team,” Maxwell added. “Your engagement in the transition gives me full faith, trust, and confidence in your leadership abilities. Be confident you are ready and lead well.”

As outgoing commander, Green had the opportunity to say goodbye to his Stagecoach Soldiers and leaders.

“I’d like to say to the Soldiers on the field you truly look remarkable. To my company command teams, you are where the rubber meets the road and I couldn’t be more proud of your consistent mission success,” said Greene. “This is a diverse formation that spans over six companies, over 80 MOSs (military occupational specialties) and all while remaining globally engaged. I can promise you one thing, there is no task to tall for this battalion, so thank you Stagecoach family.”

Lt. Col. Eaton arrives to Fort Carson and the DSSB with more than 14 years of service and experience. He has led troops at various levels, from platoon to battalion. Most recently, he served in the Multi-Functional Division, Force Development Directorate at the Combined Arms Support Center. Eaton has multiple deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

In his remarks, Eaton spoke about what it means to take over as the new commander of the Stagecoach family and what responsibilities that will come with it.

“To the Soldiers of the Stagecoach Battalion, you have provided exceptional support to the Ivy Division, and I look forward to serving with you,” said Eaton. “You are the ones who make this unit successful by excelling each day. My commitment to you is to give you my best everyday and once again it is an honor to join your ranks.”

