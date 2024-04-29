Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New leader takes the reins of Stagecoach Battalion [Image 1 of 2]

    New leader takes the reins of Stagecoach Battalion

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Incoming battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jason H. Eaton, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Col. Julie A. Maxwell, commander, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, and Lt. Col. Charles T. Greene 68th DSSB outgoing commander, render honors to the nation during a change of command ceremony at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colo., April 26.
    The 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said goodbye to Lt. Col. Charles T. Greene, as he relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jason H. Eaton (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:39
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    4th Infantry Division
    4th Division Sustainment Brigade
    68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion

