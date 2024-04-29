U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1’s Scientist and Engineer Demand Force Team as part of a familiarization briefing during exercise AR 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. By providing innovative solutions and disrupting the adversary's technological decision-making process, the SEDFT helps to maintain strategic initiative and superiority. Their forward-thinking approach undermines adversarial capabilities and enhances the Department of the Air Force’s ability to maintain air dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8373493
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-KB004-1147
|Resolution:
|6427x4285
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT