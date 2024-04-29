Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 3 of 4]

    ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1’s Scientist and Engineer Demand Force Team as part of a familiarization briefing during exercise AR 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. By providing innovative solutions and disrupting the adversary's technological decision-making process, the SEDFT helps to maintain strategic initiative and superiority. Their forward-thinking approach undermines adversarial capabilities and enhances the Department of the Air Force’s ability to maintain air dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8373493
    VIRIN: 240415-F-KB004-1147
    Resolution: 6427x4285
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    Agile Reaper 24-1

