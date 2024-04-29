U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1’s Scientist and Engineer Demand Force Team as part of a familiarization briefing during exercise AR 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. By providing innovative solutions and disrupting the adversary's technological decision-making process, the SEDFT helps to maintain strategic initiative and superiority. Their forward-thinking approach undermines adversarial capabilities and enhances the Department of the Air Force’s ability to maintain air dominance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8373493 VIRIN: 240415-F-KB004-1147 Resolution: 6427x4285 Size: 3.32 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.