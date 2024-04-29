ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, the 3rd AEW command chief, pose for a photo with Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1’s Scientist and Engineer Demand Force Team during exercise AR 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. The SEDFT plays a pivotal role in enhancing power projection capabilities, ensuring that expeditionary operations remain agile and effective across various theaters of operation. Their contributions bolster the military's ability to project strength and influence globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

