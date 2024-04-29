ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ryan Chen, an expeditionary electrical engineer, assigned to Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1’s Scientist and Engineer Demand Force Team, center, gives a familiarization briefing to U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Miller, the 3rd AEW command chief during AR 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. The SEDFT's technical proficiency allows them to seamlessly integrate new systems and technologies into existing frameworks. This approach enhances interoperability, resilience, and effectiveness, enabling the military to maintain air dominance in modern warfare scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

