U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, receives a familiarization briefing from U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Garrett Demeyer, the scientist and engineer demand force team lead assigned to the Air Force Research Lab Munitions Directorate during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. The SEDFT excels in rapidly prototyping technologies, delivering impactful capabilities within critical timeframes. Their ability to innovate swiftly is crucial in addressing emerging threats and evolving operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:29 Photo ID: 8373494 VIRIN: 240415-F-KB004-1096 Resolution: 7400x4933 Size: 5.62 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.