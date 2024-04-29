Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency [Image 4 of 4]

    ARFL's innovative solutions enhance Exercise AR 24-1, maximizing Air Force kill chain efficiency

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, receives a familiarization briefing from U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Garrett Demeyer, the scientist and engineer demand force team lead assigned to the Air Force Research Lab Munitions Directorate during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 15, 2024. The SEDFT excels in rapidly prototyping technologies, delivering impactful capabilities within critical timeframes. Their ability to innovate swiftly is crucial in addressing emerging threats and evolving operational requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:29
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    Agile Reaper 24-1

