Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing carries out a cargo upload following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at five disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU