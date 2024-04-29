A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing sits on the flight line ahead of its departure following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases, or directly to forward operating stations in a deployment area. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:08 Photo ID: 8373480 VIRIN: 240418-F-KB004-1249 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.59 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.