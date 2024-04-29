Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1 [Image 5 of 6]

    Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mariah Sigler, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, carries out a cargo upload following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. The 3rd AEW is comprised of personnel from the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, and the 673d Air Base Wing of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 168th Wing of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, the 374th Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

