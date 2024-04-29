U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mariah Sigler, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, carries out a cargo upload following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. The 3rd AEW is comprised of personnel from the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, and the 673d Air Base Wing of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 168th Wing of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, the 374th Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:08 Photo ID: 8373484 VIRIN: 240418-F-KB004-1039 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.02 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.