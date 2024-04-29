Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing taxis down the flight line following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases, or directly to forward operating stations in a deployment area. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8373483
    VIRIN: 240418-F-KB004-1275
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

