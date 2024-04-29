Homeward bound: 3rd AEW departs Andersen AFB for JBER following AR 24-1

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing taxis down the flight line following Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 18, 2024. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases, or directly to forward operating stations in a deployment area. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8373483
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-KB004-1275
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
