3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lenina Serna, 52nd Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services flight commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, on the uses of the contingency dorms at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The contingency dorms were used for restricted bed downs during COVID and can be used by transient forces and foreign nationals during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8371481
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-RR422-1232
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
