U.S. Air Force Capt. Lenina Serna, 52nd Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services flight commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, on the uses of the contingency dorms at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The contingency dorms were used for restricted bed downs during COVID and can be used by transient forces and foreign nationals during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:17 Photo ID: 8371481 VIRIN: 240429-F-RR422-1232 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.65 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.