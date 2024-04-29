3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarai Avila Nunez, 52nd Force Support Squadron fitness journeyman, about the conditions of the contingency dorms at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The contingency dorms are prepared to be used as lodging on short notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

