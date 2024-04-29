3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, speaks during a briefing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The briefing was designed to introduce the new Third Air Force commander to 52nd Fighter Wing leadership and discuss the wing’s support plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

