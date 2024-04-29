Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, speaks during a briefing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The briefing was designed to introduce the new Third Air Force commander to 52nd Fighter Wing leadership and discuss the wing’s support plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 08:17
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    Third Air Force Commander
    Third Air Force

