3rd Air Force commander visits Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, discusses the differences between the contingency dorms and the active dorms with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Critobal Lopez, 52nd Force Support Squadron lodging manager, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 29, 2024. The contingency dorms house four individuals in one room, whereas the active dorms house one individual in a room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE