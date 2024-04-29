Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Aliya Debrow, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conducts maintenance on a Beretta M9 pistol, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, April 30, 2024. Weapon systems are maintained at periodic intervals to ensure readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. This image has been altered to protect sensitive information. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

