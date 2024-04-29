Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory [Image 10 of 14]

    Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Michael Jennejahn, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conducts maintenance on the bolt carrier group of an M4 carbine, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, April 30, 2024. Weapon systems are maintained at periodic intervals to ensure readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8371269
    VIRIN: 240430-N-BR551-1051
    Resolution: 4323x2432
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    Weapons
    NMCB 4
    Gunner's Mates

