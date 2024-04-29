Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Michael Jennejahn, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conducts a function check on an M4 carbine, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, April 30, 2024. Weapon systems are maintained at periodic intervals to ensure readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

