Gunner’s Mate Seaman Michael Jennejahn, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conducts a function check on an M4 carbine, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, April 30, 2024. Weapon systems are maintained at periodic intervals to ensure readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8371270
|VIRIN:
|240430-N-BR551-1053
|Resolution:
|2374x3561
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Maintenance in Camp Shields Armory [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT