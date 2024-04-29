240430-BR551-N-1036

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Michael Jennejahn, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, returns an M2 Browning machine gun to storage after completing maintenance on it, on Camp Shields, Okinawa, April 30, 2024. Weapon systems are maintained at periodic intervals to ensure readiness. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. This image has been altered to protect sensitive information. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

