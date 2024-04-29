Heather Shaw (left), Dave Ooka, work and life consultant, Tech. Sgt. Marcel Palomo, 36th Force Support Squadron, Noncommissioned Officer of readiness, Randi Beal, operations clerk, and Prisicilla Monzon-Pacificar, Military & Family Readiness Center flight chief, pose in front of the 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Cake at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2024. The purpose of the event was to recognize Key Spouse and Mentors for their hard work and commitment to the Andersen AFB mission and taking care of the warfighters and family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8371023
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-SP878-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT