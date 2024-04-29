Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing

    Jeryn Palenske, lead key spouse mentor for the 36th Wing, recognizes Heather Shaw, key spouse program manager, for her commitment to the program over the past years at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2024. Shaw oversaw the program and oversaw the coordination of many events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8371021
    VIRIN: 240419-F-SP878-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony
    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony
    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony
    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony
    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Key Spouse
    Key Spouse Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT