    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, and Jeryn Palenske, lead key spouse mentor for the 36th Wing, and fellow Key Spouses and Mentors pose for a group photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2024.The Key Spouses and Mentors were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication to Andersen AFB mission and taking care of warfighters and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8371022
    VIRIN: 240419-F-SP878-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Key Spouse
    Key Spouse Ceremony

