The 2024 Key Spouse Recognition Ceremony

Jeryn Palenske, lead key spouse mentor for the 36th Wing, conveys the importance of the Key Spouse program and its impact on the 36th WG mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19. 2024. The purpose of the event was to recognize Key Spouses and mentors for their hard work and commitment to the Andersen AFB mission and taking care of the warfighters and family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8371020
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-SP878-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
