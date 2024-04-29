JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Army Sgt. Alizae Diaz, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) task organization, immunized a Soldier at the Anderson Field House, Joint Base Fort Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2023. The 7th TB(X) ensures that Soldiers maintain their medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 22:40
|Photo ID:
|8370864
|VIRIN:
|231108-F-MJ338-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
