Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Army Sgt. Courtney Pearson, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) task organizer, administers flu shots to personnel at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia, Nov. 8, 2023. The 633d Air Base Wing prepared walk-in sessions for service members to be vaccinated across JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

