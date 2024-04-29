Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle [Image 1 of 3]

    Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— U.S. Army Sgt. Courtney Pearson, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) task organizer, administers flu shots to personnel at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Virginia, Nov. 8, 2023. The 633d Air Base Wing prepared walk-in sessions for service members to be vaccinated across JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8370862
    VIRIN: 231108-F-MJ338-1008
    Resolution: 4182x2782
    Size: 926.36 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle
    Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle
    Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flu shots
    Medic
    USA
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT