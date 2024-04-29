Medics assist in the seasonal flu battle

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Kristen Tacker, Department of Public Health, Health Promotions Coordinator, provides a service member their annual flu shot at the Anderson Field House, Joint Base Fort Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2023. The Department of Public health partners with military installations to ensure vaccinations are readily available for all service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

