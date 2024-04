NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 24, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Leeland Rothrock plays saxophone during a performance by the Navy Band Southeast at Naval Station Mayport, April 24, 2024. The band performed to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and honor the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 16:52 Photo ID: 8370213 VIRIN: 240424-N-FS061-1007 Resolution: 3476x5214 Size: 7.63 MB Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Southeast Performs at Naval Station Mayport [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.