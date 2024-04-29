Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Performs at Naval Station Mayport [Image 6 of 9]

    Navy Band Southeast Performs at Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 24, 2024) – Musician 1st Class Leeland Rothrock plays saxophone during a performance by the Navy Band Southeast at Naval Station Mayport, April 24, 2024. The band performed to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and honor the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

