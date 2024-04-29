NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 29, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Naval Station Mayport, April 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

