Navy Band Southeast Performs at Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 24, 2024) – Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks sings during a performance by the Navy Band Southeast at Naval Station Mayport, April 24, 2024. The band performed to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and honor the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

