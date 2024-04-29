Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) Pulls Into Naval Station Mayport [Image 7 of 9]

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) Pulls Into Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 29, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Naval Station Mayport, April 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    This work, USS George Washington (CVN 73) Pulls Into Naval Station Mayport [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

