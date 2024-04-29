18 Soldiers receive citizenship

The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America. For more information about Fort Carson’s ACS Citizenship and Naturalization program visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/multicultural-program.

