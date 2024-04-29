The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America. For more information about Fort Carson’s ACS Citizenship and Naturalization program visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/multicultural-program.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8369321
|VIRIN:
|041824-A-PL044-1027
|Resolution:
|1200x705
|Size:
|247.89 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 Soldiers receive citizenship [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18 Soldiers receive citizenship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT