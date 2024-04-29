Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 Soldiers receive citizenship [Image 2 of 2]

    18 Soldiers receive citizenship

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The lives of 18 Soldiers and one spouse from 14 different countries changed April 18, 2024, after their hard work paid off, when they officially swore into being a citizen of the United States of America. For more information about Fort Carson’s ACS Citizenship and Naturalization program visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/multicultural-program.

